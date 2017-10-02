Katydids were an English band, founded by the vocalist Susie Hug and guitarist Adam Seymour, adding Dan James on guitar, David Hunter on bass guitar, and Shane Young on drums in the late 1980s. In December 1989, NME had commented that Katydids were one of their tips for stardom in the 1990s. NMEs list also included Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine, The Charlatans, The Mock Turtles, Ride and The Popinjays. However, after two unsuccessful albums, Reprise dropped Katydids and they split up until new Katydids music surfaced in 2014.

After a long hiatus, Hug embarked on a solo career, releasing two EPs and an album. Her husband, Adam Seymour, played with The Pretenders shortly after Katydids broke up.

The band has released two EPs on SoundCloud in 2014.