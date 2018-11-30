The Desert SessionsFormed August 1997
The Desert Sessions
1997-08
The Desert Sessions Biography (Wikipedia)
The Desert Sessions are a musical collective series, founded by Josh Homme in 1997. Artists such as Brant Bjork, PJ Harvey, Jeordie White (a.k.a. Twiggy Ramirez), Dave Catching, Nick Oliveri, Mark Lanegan, John McBain, Ben Shepherd, Josh Freese, Chris Goss, Alain Johannes, Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Ween and many others from the Palm Desert Scene have contributed as songwriters and musicians.
The Desert Sessions Tracks
Subcutaneous Phat
Subcutaneous Phat
Creosote
Creosote
Girl Boy Tom #2
Girl Boy Tom #2
Girl Boy Tom #1
Girl Boy Tom #1
Monkey In The Middle
Monkey In The Middle
Crawl Home
Crawl Home
Make It Wit Chu
Make It Wit Chu
I Wanna Make It Wit Chu
I Wanna Make It Wit Chu
In My Head Or Something
In My Head Or Something
Powdered Wig Machine
Powdered Wig Machine
I Want to Make it With You
I Want to Make it With You
I Wanna Make it Wit Chu (Feat John Homme and PJ Harvey)
Crawl Home (Feat John Homme and PJ Harvey)
