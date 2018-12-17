Stephen PrestonBorn 1945
Stephen Preston
1945
Stephen Preston Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Preston (born 1945) is an English flautist specialising in period performance of baroque and classical music on original instruments. Additionally he plays modern flute and choreographs historical forms of dance.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Stephen Preston Tracks
Triple Concerto in E major for flute, oboe d'amore and viola, TWV 53 E1
Georg Philipp Telemann
Triple Concerto in E major for flute, oboe d'amore and viola, TWV 53 E1
Triple Concerto in E major for flute, oboe d'amore and viola, TWV 53 E1
3 pieces from "Les Indes Galantes" & Le Rappel des Oiseaux
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
3 pieces from "Les Indes Galantes" & Le Rappel des Oiseaux
3 pieces from "Les Indes Galantes" & Le Rappel des Oiseaux
Triple Concerto in E for flute, oboe d'amore and viola d'amore TWV 53
Georg Philipp Telemann
Triple Concerto in E for flute, oboe d'amore and viola d'amore TWV 53
Triple Concerto in E for flute, oboe d'amore and viola d'amore TWV 53
Sonata for Flute and Keyboard in E flat Major, BWV.1031
Johann Sebastian Bach
Sonata for Flute and Keyboard in E flat Major, BWV.1031
Sonata for Flute and Keyboard in E flat Major, BWV.1031
Sonata in G major Op.2`12 for flute and continuo (feat. Stephen Preston, Anthony Pleeth & Christopher Hogwood)
Pietro Locatelli
Sonata in G major Op.2`12 for flute and continuo (feat. Stephen Preston, Anthony Pleeth & Christopher Hogwood)
Sonata in G major Op.2`12 for flute and continuo (feat. Stephen Preston, Anthony Pleeth & Christopher Hogwood)
Sonata in A major Op.2`7 for flute and continuo (feat. Stephen Preston & Christopher Hogwood)
Pietro Locatelli
Sonata in A major Op.2`7 for flute and continuo (feat. Stephen Preston & Christopher Hogwood)
Sonata in A major Op.2`7 for flute and continuo (feat. Stephen Preston & Christopher Hogwood)
Laudate Pueri In G Major Rv.601
Antonio Vivaldi
Laudate Pueri In G Major Rv.601
Laudate Pueri In G Major Rv.601
Waiting For Love
Stephen Preston
Waiting For Love
Waiting For Love
Past BBC Events
Proms 1981: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3q9r
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-04T06:16:06
4
Aug
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
