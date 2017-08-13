Chuck LoebBorn 7 December 1955. Died 31 July 2017
Chuck Loeb
1955-12-07
Chuck Loeb Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Samuel "Chuck" Loeb (December 7, 1955 – July 31, 2017) was an American jazz guitarist and a member of the groups Steps Ahead and Fourplay.
Brighton By The Sea
Chuck Loeb
Brighton By The Sea
Brighton By The Sea
Last played on
Silver Star
Chuck Loeb
Silver Star
Silver Star
Last played on
Cotton Club
Chuck Loeb
Cotton Club
Cotton Club
Last played on
Silhouette
Chuck Loeb
Silhouette
Silhouette
Last played on
Lockdown
Chuck Loeb
Lockdown
Lockdown
Last played on
Between 2 Worlds
Chuck Loeb
Between 2 Worlds
Between 2 Worlds
Last played on
