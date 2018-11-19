Sharleen SpiteriBorn 7 November 1967
Sharleen Spiteri Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharleen Eugene Spiteri (born 7 November 1967) is a Scottish recording artist and songwriter from Finnieston, Glasgow, Scotland, and the lead singer of the rock band Texas. In 2013, Texas's worldwide album sales were counted at 40 million records.
Her debut solo album Melody was released in 2008, followed by a second solo album The Movie Songbook was released in March 2010. During this time, Spiteri was a judge on the Sky music talent show, Must Be the Music. Texas returned from their hiatus in 2013 with The Conversation, which debuted at number four on the UK Album Chart, number three on their native Scottish Album Charts as well as number eight in France. A 25th-anniversary album followed in 2015 entitled Texas 25, followed by the band's ninth studio album, Jump on Board (2017) which achieved mainstream chart success, topping the albums charts in Scotland and debuting within the top ten in France, the United Kingdom and Belgium.
- Sharleen Spiteri - My Favourite Albumhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0556fhd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0556fhd.jpg2017-06-07T10:51:00.000ZSharleen Spiteri tells Nicola Meighan why her favourite album is Parade by Prince and the Revolutionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0556f54
Sharleen Spiteri - My Favourite Album
- Sharleen Spiteri shares her hedge trimming top tips!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0552t9s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0552t9s.jpg2017-06-06T08:31:00.000ZThe Texas singer pops in and reveals a secret knowledge of topiary.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0552shm
Sharleen Spiteri shares her hedge trimming top tips!
- Sharleen reveals which international icon Texas are playing a special gig for...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050pvwn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050pvwn.jpg2017-04-21T08:08:00.000ZSharleen tells Chris about Texas' new album Jump On Board and their special live gig.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050ptp2
Sharleen reveals which international icon Texas are playing a special gig for...
- How did a TFI after party lead to a new Texas album? Sharleen Spiteri reveals all...https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sbx2g.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04sbx2g.jpg2017-02-09T08:58:00.000ZSharleen pops in to play Chris Texas' brand new single Let's Work It Out live on Radio 2.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04sbx2t
How did a TFI after party lead to a new Texas album? Sharleen Spiteri reveals all...
- Duck Herding before playing live for CiN? Sharleen's got her party plan!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ghfcw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ghfcw.jpg2016-11-16T08:57:00.000ZSharleen Spiteri tells Chris why you should place your bid for this special event.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ghfd2
Duck Herding before playing live for CiN? Sharleen's got her party plan!
- Reason To Love - Sharleen Spiterihttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nvt3l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nvt3l.jpg2015-04-10T14:11:00.000ZThe Texas singer shares her love of soul music and picks three songs including tracks by Marvin Gaye and Al Greenhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02nvtnv
Reason To Love - Sharleen Spiteri
- Not Just Britpop: Sharleen Spiteri from Texashttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01x2573.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01x2573.jpg2014-04-08T14:44:00.000ZSharleen Spiteri reveals how Texas got Method Man to perform with them at The Brits '98 and the backstage excitement he caused with the Spice Girls.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01x2581
Not Just Britpop: Sharleen Spiteri from Texas
- Sharleen Spiteri talks to Jo Whileyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01770yf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01770yf.jpg2013-04-03T16:42:00.000ZTexas lead singer Sharleen Spiteri joins Jo in the studio to talk about their new album, The Conversation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01770z6
Sharleen Spiteri talks to Jo Whiley
- Sharleen Spiteri - Tom Morton Showhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016xg8n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p016xg8n.jpg2013-03-27T09:30:00.000ZTom talks to Sharleen Spiteri about 25 years in the music business & her new Texas album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p016xg97
Sharleen Spiteri - Tom Morton Show
Sharleen Spiteri Tracks
Sort by
All The Times I Cried
Between The Bars
The Windmills of Your Mind
Stop I Don't Love You Anymore
Francoise
Start A Family
I'm Goin To Haunt You
Many Rivers to Cross
Dry Your Eyes
Conversation
It Was You
Sharleen Spiteri Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
The Female is Deadlier than the Male
-
Alison Moyet: "It was so surreal... I had Freddie Mercury and Roger Daltrey blowing kisses at me!"
-
Alison Moyet Live Session
-
Texas Live Session!
-
Trailer for Texas with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
-
Texas and The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra - Summer Son
-
Alison Moyet: “I smashed my gold discs and burned all my stage outfits!”
-
Alison Moyet Live in Session
-
Texas Live in Session
-
Not Just Britpop: Sharleen Spiteri from Texas