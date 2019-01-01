Miranda JulyBorn 1 February 1974
Miranda July
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1974-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a27d5c8-ce41-4b00-8ea5-c0f4fb9fc276
Miranda July Biography (Wikipedia)
Miranda July (born Miranda Jennifer Grossinger; February 15, 1974) is an American film director, screenwriter, singer, actress, author and artist. Her body of work includes film, fiction, monologue, digital media presentations, and live performance art.
She wrote, directed and starred in the films Me and You and Everyone We Know (2005) and The Future (2011). She wrote the book of short stories No One Belongs Here More Than You (2007) and the novel The First Bad Man (2015).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Miranda July Tracks
Sort by
Miranda July Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist