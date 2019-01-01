Miranda July (born Miranda Jennifer Grossinger; February 15, 1974) is an American film director, screenwriter, singer, actress, author and artist. Her body of work includes film, fiction, monologue, digital media presentations, and live performance art.

She wrote, directed and starred in the films Me and You and Everyone We Know (2005) and The Future (2011). She wrote the book of short stories No One Belongs Here More Than You (2007) and the novel The First Bad Man (2015).