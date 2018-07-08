The Skints
The Skints are a band from London, described by Clash Music as “the torchbearers for modern British reggae music.” With a sound that has been described as "music from Jamaica in a London style", The Skints mix reggae, ska, dub, punk rock, dancehall, soul, grime and hip hop, touring extensively across the UK, Europe and the United States. Their album FM (2015) debuted at number 7 on the UK independent chart.
11
Jul
2019
The Skints, Rudimental, Giggs, Becky Hill, Redlight, IAMDDB, Shapes, SASASAS, Pendulum (DJ Set), Turno, Hedex, Benny L, IC3, Kings Of The Rollers, Bou, DJ Hype & Hazard, problem central and Sika Studios
Royal Bath & West Showground, Shepton Mallet, UK
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-22T06:23:43
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9wmxj/acts/a9mxn3
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-23T06:23:43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p00v9pf9.jpg
23
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
