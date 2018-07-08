The Skints are a band from London, described by Clash Music as “the torchbearers for modern British reggae music.” With a sound that has been described as "music from Jamaica in a London style", The Skints mix reggae, ska, dub, punk rock, dancehall, soul, grime and hip hop, touring extensively across the UK, Europe and the United States. Their album FM (2015) debuted at number 7 on the UK independent chart.