James Alexander Goodale Holden (born 7 June 1979) is a British electronic music artist and DJ.
James Holden Tracks
Baba Hamouda
James Holden
Baba Hamouda
Baba Hamouda
Performer
Last played on
Youmala
James Holden
Youmala
Youmala
Performer
Last played on
Posterity Measures
James Holden
Posterity Measures
Posterity Measures
Last played on
Gone Feral
James Holden
Gone Feral
Gone Feral
Last played on
The Animal Spirits
James Holden & The Animal Spirits
The Animal Spirits
The Animal Spirits
Performer
Last played on
Baba Hamouda
James Holden & Maalem Houssam Guinia
Baba Hamouda
Baba Hamouda
Performer
Last played on
Each Moment Like The First
James Holden & The Animal Spirits
Each Moment Like The First
Each Moment Like The First
Performer
Last played on
The Caterpillar's Intervention
James Holden
The Caterpillar's Intervention
The Caterpillar's Intervention
Last played on
Pass Through The Fire/Bouri Bouri Manandabo
James Holden & Maalem Houssam Guinia
Pass Through The Fire/Bouri Bouri Manandabo
Pass Through The Fire/Bouri Bouri Manandabo
Performer
Last played on
Go Gladly Into The Earth
James Holden
Go Gladly Into The Earth
Go Gladly Into The Earth
Last played on
Each Moment Like The First
James Holden & The Animal Spirits
Each Moment Like The First
Each Moment Like The First
Performer
Last played on
Rannoch Dawn
James Holden
Rannoch Dawn
Rannoch Dawn
Last played on
Go Gladly Into The Earth (Live In Session)
James Holden
Go Gladly Into The Earth (Live In Session)
Spinning Dance (Live In Session)
James Holden
Spinning Dance (Live In Session)
Spinning Dance (Live In Session)
Each Moment Like The First (Live In Session)
James Holden
Each Moment Like The First (Live In Session)
10101
James Holden
10101
10101
The Neverending
James Holden
The Neverending
The Neverending
Pass Through The Fire (Live In Session)
James Holden
Pass Through The Fire (Live In Session)
Incantation For An Inanimate Object / Spinning Dance
James Holden
Incantation For An Inanimate Object / Spinning Dance
Thunder Moon Gathering
James Holden And The Animal Spirits
Thunder Moon Gathering
Thunder Moon Gathering
Performer
Last played on
One For You (Oliver Klein Remix)
James Holden
One For You (Oliver Klein Remix)
One For You (Oliver Klein Remix)
Last played on
Each Moment Like The First
James Holden & The Animal Spirits
Each Moment Like The First
Each Moment Like The First
Performer
Last played on
Pass Through The Fire
James Holden & The Animal Spirits
Pass Through The Fire
Pass Through The Fire
Performer
Last played on
Renata
James Holden
Renata
Renata
Last played on
Triangle Folds Inside Out
James Holden
Triangle Folds Inside Out
Blackpool Late Eighties
James Holden
Blackpool Late Eighties
Blackpool Late Eighties
Last played on
Safari (James Holden Remix)
André Kraml
Safari (James Holden Remix)
Safari (James Holden Remix)
Last played on
The Sky Was Pink (James Holden Remix)
Nathan Fake
The Sky Was Pink (James Holden Remix)
The Sky Was Pink (James Holden Remix)
Last played on
Bania
Mahmoud Guinia
Bania
Bania
Last played on
Idiot
James Holden
Idiot
Idiot
Last played on
Inter-City 125
James Holden
Inter-City 125
Inter-City 125
Last played on
Brain Helmet
James Holden
Brain Helmet
Brain Helmet
Performer
Last played on
Lonely Female
James Holden
Lonely Female
Lonely Female
Performer
Last played on
The Illuminations (12" Version)
James Holden
The Illuminations (12" Version)
A Circle Inside A Circle Inside
James Holden
A Circle Inside A Circle Inside
A Circle Inside A Circle Inside
Last played on
