New Tango OrquestaFormed 1996
1996
New Tango Orquesta Biography (Wikipedia)
New Tide Orquesta is a Swedish chamber music group based in Stockholm. The group, consisting of Per Störby, Livet Nord, Thomas Gustavsson, Josef Kallerdahl and Johanna Dahl, was known from 1996 to 2012 as New Tango Orquesta.
Their music have been used in several movies, including the award-winning Searching for Sugar Man, and as the musical score to several theatre plays, dance performances and art installations.
The band have toured and performed at concert halls, festivals, clubs and music stages in Russia, Brazil, USA, Ukraine, China, Turkey, Germany, England, Ireland, Argentina, Uruguay, Luxembourg, Denmark, Norway among others.
New Tango Orquesta Tracks
Time lapse variation
New Tango Orquesta
Time lapse variation
Time lapse variation
Prelude and Ricercare
New Tango Orquesta
Prelude and Ricercare
Prelude and Ricercare
