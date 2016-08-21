Bob Florence Big Band
Bob Florence Big Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a264b2e-a199-47eb-803e-69d5aded875e
Bob Florence Big Band Tracks
Sort by
Moonlight OnThe Ganges
Bob Florence Big Band
Moonlight OnThe Ganges
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonlight OnThe Ganges
Last played on
Poor People Of Paris
Bob Florence Big Band
Poor People Of Paris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Poor People Of Paris
Last played on
You Must Believe In Spring End Edit
Bob Florence Big Band
You Must Believe In Spring End Edit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Must Believe In Spring End Edit
Last played on
Blues In The Night
Bob Florence Big Band
Blues In The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues In The Night
Last played on
Carmello's By The Freeway
Bob Florence Big Band
Carmello's By The Freeway
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carmello's By The Freeway
Last played on
Green Eyes
Bob Florence Big Band
Green Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Eyes
Last played on
It Happened In Monterey
Bob Florence Big Band
It Happened In Monterey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Happened In Monterey
Last played on
Bob Florence Big Band Links
Back to artist