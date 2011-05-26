Verbal (born August 21, 1975) is a third generation Zainichi Korean hip hop recording artist, music video director and record producer who debuted in 1998 as a member of the hip hop group M-Flo.

M-Flo's hits in the early 2000s, such as "How You Like Me Now?" and "Come Again" led to Verbal rapping and producing a wide range of acts in Japan such as Crystal Kay, BoA, Kumi Koda and Namie Amuro. Verbal considers his role in m-flo as a "host" than a rapper or producer, though their success and critical acclaim established them as an iconic and influential hip hop production team throughout Asia

Verbal is also a member of other hip hop groups such as Mic Banditz and Teriyaki Boyz and has worked with Kanye West, Pharrell and Kylie Minogue amongst many others.

Verbal is also the chairman of music label Espionage Records (an imprint of Rhythm Zone under Avex Group), production agency Kozm and has a fashion brand called Ambush, co-founded with his wife Yoon.

He launched his solo career in March 2011 with the album "Visionair".