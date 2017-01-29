Elisabeth ChojnackaBorn 10 September 1939. Died 28 May 2017
Elisabeth Chojnacka
Elisabeth Chojnacka Biography (Wikipedia)
Elisabeth Chojnacka (born Elżbieta Ukraińczyk; 10 September 1939 – 28 May 2017) was a Polish harpsichordist living in France. She was one of the world's foremost harpsichordists specializing in the performance of contemporary harpsichord music.
