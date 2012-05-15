Royseven were a six-piece alternative rock band from Dublin, Ireland. They are known for songs such as "Dance" and "We Should Be Lovers", and have released two albums to date: The Art of Insincerity (2006) and You Say, We Say (2011).

Royseven didn’t meet in school or college like many other bands; they met through mutual friends- and an advert in a Dublin music magazine. Singer, Paul Walsh and guitarist Eamonn Barrett, advertised in Hot Press magazine for a drummer, they interviewed several but quickly decided on Darragh Oglesby. It was he who suggested keyboard player Paul O’Hara and when their first bass player Andrew (Drew) Kennedy (blancatransfer) left, Oglesby identified a replacement duo to bolster the line-up even more. So, bass player Bernard O’Neill and guitarist Sam Garland soon after completed the Royseven family and although they’d all been in bands before, this was the first time it felt right from the very first rehearsal

On 31 March 2014 Royseven disbanded after 11 years together.