Kate TempestBorn 22 December 1985
Kate Tempest Biography (Wikipedia)
Kate Tempest (born Kate Esther Calvert, 22 December 1985) is an English poet, musical artist, novelist and playwright. In 2013, she won the Ted Hughes Award for her work Brand New Ancients. She was named a Next Generation Poet by the Poetry Book Society, a once-a-decade accolade. Her albums Everybody Down and Let Them Eat Chaos have been nominated for the Mercury Music Prize. The latter's accompanying poetry book (also titled Let Them Eat Chaos) was nominated for the Costa Book of the Year in the Poetry Category. Her debut novel The Bricks That Built the Houses was a Sunday Times bestseller and won the 2017 Books Are My Bag Readers Award for Breakthrough Author. She was nominated as Best Female Solo Performer at the 2018 Brit Awards.
- 6 Questions for... Kate Tempesthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lbb54.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06lbb54.jpg2018-09-16T09:52:00.000ZEverything you ever wanted to know about the Mercury-nominated poet.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06lb9q4
6 Questions for... Kate Tempest
- Kate Tempest performs her new poem 'Love'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kpzvb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kpzvb.jpg2018-09-09T07:31:00.000ZCan poetry heal a broken heart? The poet opens up about the complexity and chaos of love.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06kpz0z
Kate Tempest performs her new poem 'Love'
- Mercury Prize 2017 Nominees: Kate Tempesthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059tgrz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059tgrz.jpg2017-09-11T10:06:00.000ZThe spoken-word artist speaks to Tom Ravenscroft about her nomination.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059tclv
Mercury Prize 2017 Nominees: Kate Tempest
- Kate Tempesthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sqf5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sqf5.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Kate Tempest's set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p056yfdy
Kate Tempest
- "I got lost on the way to the sweet shop" - Record Store Day ambassador Kate Tempest on working in record shopshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050qshz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050qshz.jpg2017-04-21T12:17:00.000ZKate Tempest reveals to Lauren how working in record stores shaped her influences.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050qp5l
"I got lost on the way to the sweet shop" - Record Store Day ambassador Kate Tempest on working in record shops
- Kate Tempest performs livehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048qklq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p048qklq.jpg2016-09-22T22:58:00.000ZKate Tempest performs a track from her new album 'Let Them Eat Chaos'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p048xjx3
Kate Tempest performs live
- 'The rhyme is in muscle memory' Poet Kate Tempest on memorising long textshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0485tck.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0485tck.jpg2016-09-17T09:52:00.000ZPoet Kate Tempest joins Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie on 6 Music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0485tdb
'The rhyme is in muscle memory' Poet Kate Tempest on memorising long texts
- Kate Tempest chats to Radcliffe and Maconiehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02htm5t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02htm5t.jpg2015-01-28T11:57:00.000ZKate Tempest speaks to Mark and Stuart about her upcoming appearance at the 6 Music Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02htm67
Kate Tempest chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
- Kate Tempest - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020hc6h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020hc6h.jpg2014-06-05T21:00:00.000ZPhil and Alice have spoken-word poetry and rhymes from Kate Tempest.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020hc7j
Kate Tempest - Interview
Kate Tempest Tracks
Sort by
Don't Fall In
The Beigeness
Theme From Becky
Bad Place For A Good Time
Circles
Europe Is Lost
The Heist (6 Music Session, 21 May 2014)
Whoops
Guts
Tunnel Vision
Grubby (6 Music Session, 4th May 2017)
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2017
Glastonbury: 2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
6 Music Festival: 2015
Latest Kate Tempest News
Kate Tempest Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Little Simz reveals all about her new music
-
Little Simz on supporting Lauryn Hill on tour
-
Introducing: 10 years of supporting your favourite artists
-
''I think she is a wizard'' Little Simz is magical according to 6 year old Sienna
-
Chronixx & Friends - #SixtyMinutesLive feat. Maverick Sabre, Little Simz, Luciano and more
-
Little Simz - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Saul Williams: The Importance of Poetry
-
Little Simz interview
-
Roots Manuva: Key of Life Interview with Mary Anne
-
Little Simz - Fire in the Booth