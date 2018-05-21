Michael JohnsonSinger, Songwriter & Guitarist. Born 8 August 1944. Died 25 July 2017
Michael Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-08-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a2278bc-a940-4aee-aabe-95057d9ceb62
Michael Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Johnson (August 8, 1944 – July 25, 2017) was an American pop, country, and folk singer-songwriter and guitarist. He is best known for his 1978 hit song "Bluer Than Blue". He charted four hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and nine more on Hot Country Songs, including two Number One country hits in 1986's "Give Me Wings" and "The Moon Is Still Over Her Shoulder". He also co-wrote "Cain's Blood", the debut single of 1990s country group 4 Runner.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Johnson Tracks
Sort by
This Night Won't Last Forever
Michael Johnson
This Night Won't Last Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Night Won't Last Forever
Last played on
Gotta Learn To Love Without You
Michael Johnson
Gotta Learn To Love Without You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Ships That Passed In The Moonlight
Michael Johnson
Two Ships That Passed In The Moonlight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Mile Apart
Michael Johnson
One Mile Apart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Mile Apart
Last played on
One Honest Tear
Michael Johnson
One Honest Tear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Honest Tear
Last played on
Michael Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist