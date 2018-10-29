Daphne Rubin-Vega (born November 18, 1969) is a Panamanian-American dancer, singer-songwriter, and actress. She is best known for originating the roles of Mimi Marquez in the Broadway musical Rent and Lucy in the Off-Broadway play Jack Goes Boating.

In 2012, Daphne also appeared as Bombshell publicist Agnes in the second season of the NBC TV series Smash.