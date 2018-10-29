Daphne Rubin-VegaBorn 18 November 1969
Daphne Rubin-Vega
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969-11-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a21ce07-44cc-49c0-a35d-6002c851e6e2
Daphne Rubin-Vega Biography (Wikipedia)
Daphne Rubin-Vega (born November 18, 1969) is a Panamanian-American dancer, singer-songwriter, and actress. She is best known for originating the roles of Mimi Marquez in the Broadway musical Rent and Lucy in the Off-Broadway play Jack Goes Boating.
In 2012, Daphne also appeared as Bombshell publicist Agnes in the second season of the NBC TV series Smash.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Daphne Rubin-Vega Tracks
Sort by
Out Tonight
Daphne Rubin-Vega
Out Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Out Tonight
Last played on
Another Day
Adam Pascal
Another Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Day
Last played on
Another Day
Adam Pascal
Another Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Day
Last played on
Another Day (feat. Adam Pascal)
Daphne Rubin-Vega
Another Day (feat. Adam Pascal)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Day (feat. Adam Pascal)
Last played on
Daphne Rubin-Vega Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist