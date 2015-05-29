Sam M. LewisUS singer and lyricist. Born 25 October 1885. Died 22 November 1959
Sam M. Lewis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1885-10-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a1fc8ae-c8a3-4750-a26e-8faeed80140c
Sam M. Lewis Biography (Wikipedia)
Sam M. Lewis (October 25, 1885 – November 22, 1959) was an American singer and lyricist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sam M. Lewis Tracks
Sort by
For All We Know
J. Fred Coots
For All We Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
For All We Know
Last played on
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
Sam Lewis, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Nicki Bluhm, CoCo and the Butterfields and Wild Ponies
Various Venues - London, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Sam Lewis, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Dogs, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Ethan Johns, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Days Are Done, Arkansas Dave, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman and The Hungry Mothers
Americana Fest UK Showcase, London, UK
29
Jan
2019
Sam Lewis, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Mike Farris, Austin Lucas, Nicki Bluhm, Amber Rubarth, Birds of Chicago, Caroline Spence, Martin Harley, Amy Speace, CoCo and the Butterfields, Caleb Caudle, Michaela Anne, Trevor Moss & Hannah-Lou, Police Dog Hogan, The Hanging Stars, William The Conqueror, Carson McHone, Wild Ponies, Sam Morrow, Neilson Hubbard, Noble Jacks, Bennett Wilson Poole, The Southern Companion, Lucas & King, Blue Highways, Arkansas Dave, Days Are Done, Martha L. Healy, Jamie Freeman, The Hungry Mothers and The Luck (UK)
Unknown venue, London, UK
30
Jan
2019
Sam Lewis, Beth Rowley, Gangstagrass, Treetop Flyers, Nicki Bluhm, CoCo and the Butterfields and Wild Ponies
Various Venues - London, London, UK
31
Jan
2019
Sam Lewis
The Louisiana, Bristol, UK
Sam M. Lewis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist