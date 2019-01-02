Lara FabianBelgian singer. Born 9 January 1970
Lara Fabian
1970-01-09
Lara Sophie Katy Crokaert (born 9 January 1970), better known as Lara Fabian, is a Canadian-Belgian singer, songwriter, musician, actress and producer. She sold over 20 million records worldwide as of September 2017 and is one of the best-selling Belgian artists of all time.
She was born in Etterbeek, Brussels to a Belgian father and a Sicilian mother. Since 1996 she holds a Canadian citizenship alongside the original Belgian.
As of 2015 she lived in Walloon Brabant province in Belgium just outside Brussels. She has since moved back to Montreal.
Lara Fabian Tracks
Adagio
Adagio
Adagio
Love By Grace
Love By Grace
Love By Grace
Adagio (Italian)
Adagio (Italian)
Adagio (Italian)
Broken Vow
Broken Vow
Broken Vow
Je Suis Malade
Je Suis Malade
Je Suis Malade
Je T'Aime
Je T'Aime
Je T'Aime
Je t'aime encore
Je t'aime encore
Je t'aime encore
