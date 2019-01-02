Lara Sophie Katy Crokaert (born 9 January 1970), better known as Lara Fabian, is a Canadian-Belgian singer, songwriter, musician, actress and producer. She sold over 20 million records worldwide as of September 2017 and is one of the best-selling Belgian artists of all time.

She was born in Etterbeek, Brussels to a Belgian father and a Sicilian mother. Since 1996 she holds a Canadian citizenship alongside the original Belgian.

As of 2015 she lived in Walloon Brabant province in Belgium just outside Brussels. She has since moved back to Montreal.