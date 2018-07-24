Tamara Wilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a1cbf0c-8cfc-4bb0-ad6e-1451e1835421
Tamara Wilson Tracks
Sort by
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Southend Boys’ Choir
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kk0ys.jpglink
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Last played on
A Child Of Our Time
Michael Tippett
A Child Of Our Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
A Child Of Our Time
Last played on
Die Walküre - final scene
Richard Wagner
Die Walküre - final scene
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rzkwq.jpglink
Die Walküre - final scene
Last played on
Requiem (Proms 2016)
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Requiem (Proms 2016)
Choir
Last played on
Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Requiem
Choir
Last played on
Morgen
Richard Strauss
Morgen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
Morgen
Performer
Last played on
A Child Of Our Time
Michael Tippett
A Child Of Our Time
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
A Child Of Our Time
Conductor
Last played on
A Child of Our Time (Proms 2016)
Michael Tippett
A Child of Our Time (Proms 2016)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk9z.jpglink
A Child of Our Time (Proms 2016)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 11: Mahler Symphony of a Thousand
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehxj6q
Royal Albert Hall
2018-07-22T06:29:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617wvl.jpg
22
Jul
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 11: Mahler Symphony of a Thousand
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 74
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8nbp6
Royal Albert Hall
2016-09-09T06:29:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx0jv.jpg
9
Sep
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 74
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ephmbp
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-23T06:29:15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx11n.jpg
23
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist