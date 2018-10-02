Mnozil Brass is an Austrian brass septet. They play classical, jazz and other styles of music using traditional brass instruments and more unusual instruments such as the customized rotary valved trumpet and bass trumpet. Music is presented with a typical Austrian style of humour, which can be approximately characterized as "jet black" and "here and there" absurd. Elements of slapstick exist next to virtuosic brass playing. They have also been dubbed[by whom?] "The Monty Python of the musical world". Austrian and German schlager songs of the 20th century are often caricatured.