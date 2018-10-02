Mnozil BrassFormed 1992
Mnozil Brass
1992
Mnozil Brass Biography (Wikipedia)
Mnozil Brass is an Austrian brass septet. They play classical, jazz and other styles of music using traditional brass instruments and more unusual instruments such as the customized rotary valved trumpet and bass trumpet. Music is presented with a typical Austrian style of humour, which can be approximately characterized as "jet black" and "here and there" absurd. Elements of slapstick exist next to virtuosic brass playing. They have also been dubbed[by whom?] "The Monty Python of the musical world". Austrian and German schlager songs of the 20th century are often caricatured.
Mnozil Brass Tracks
Hungrische Schnapsodie
Hungrische Schnapsodie
Hungrische Schnapsodie
Gymnopedie
Erik Satie
Gymnopedie
Gymnopedie
Music Arranger
You've Got A Friend
You've Got A Friend
You've Got A Friend
Trompetenpolka
Trompetenpolka
Trompetenpolka
William Tell
Gioachino Rossini
William Tell
William Tell
Birdland (Live In Session)
Birdland (Live In Session)
Birdland (Live In Session)
See You Later Alligator (Live In Session)
See You Later Alligator (Live In Session)
See You Later Alligator (Live In Session)
Green Hornet (Live In Session)
Green Hornet (Live In Session)
Green Hornet (Live In Session)
Out Of My Dreams
Out Of My Dreams
Out Of My Dreams
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life
Green Hornet
Green Hornet
Green Hornet
Someone to watch over me
Someone to watch over me
Someone to watch over me
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Glasgow Trombone Weekend: Mnozil Brass
Glasgow City Halls
2017-06-24T06:08:59
24
Jun
2017
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Glasgow Trombone Weekend: Mnozil Brass
Glasgow City Halls
Mnozil Brass Links
