Stevie McCrorie (born 23 March 1985) is a Scottish singer-songwriter. He is best known as a firefighter who won the fourth series of the BBC television singing competition The Voice UK in 2015, where he auditioned with Kodaline's "All I Want", with all four coaches turning their chairs for him. His debut single, "Lost Stars", was released the day following his win and reached number one on The Scottish Singles Chart, number six in the The UK,and eighty-seven in Ireland. After winning The Voice, he performed at T in The Park in 2015.

In January 2016, McCrorie released his second album, Big World, which reached number thirty-five on the UK Albums Chart, and number six on the Scottish Albums Chart. McCrorie and his record label parted company soon thereafter and McCrorie resumed his former career as a firefighter whilst still touring and releasing music as an independent artist.