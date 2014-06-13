Pacific Gas & ElectricFormed 1967. Disbanded 1973
Pacific Gas & Electric
1967
Pacific Gas & Electric Biography (Wikipedia)
Pacific Gas & Electric was an American blues rock band in the late 1960s and early 1970s, led by singer Charlie Allen. Their biggest hit was the gospel-tinged "Are You Ready?" in 1970.
Pacific Gas & Electric Tracks
Staggolee
Pacific Gas & Electric
Staggolee
Staggolee
Wade In The Water
Pacific Gas & Electric
Wade In The Water
Wade In The Water
Miss Lucy
Pacific Gas & Electric
Miss Lucy
Miss Lucy
Bluesbuster
Pacific Gas & Electric
Bluesbuster
Bluesbuster
Pacific Gas & Electric Links
