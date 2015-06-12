†††Chino Moreno's project. Formed 2010
†††
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7a10215e-b32f-4b77-b9cc-d90531a3968f
††† Biography (Wikipedia)
Crosses (usually stylized as †††) is the musical side project of Deftones singer Chino Moreno, Far guitarist Shaun Lopez and Chuck Doom, based in Los Angeles, California, and formed in 2011.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
††† Tracks
Sort by
The Epilogue
†††
The Epilogue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Epilogue
Last played on
Prurient
†††
Prurient
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prurient
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Reading
Leeds
2014-08-23T05:40:27
23
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Reading
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist