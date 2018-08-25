AuriFinnish trio. Formed 2011
Auri
2011
Auri Biography
Auri is a Finnish band composed of vocalist and violinist Johanna Kurkela, keyboardist and backing vocalist Tuomas Holopainen, and guitarist, keyboardist and pipe player Troy Donockley. Holopainen and Donockley are also members of Finnish band Nightwish. Their self-titled first album, Auri, was released on March 23, 2018. and was recorded at Peter Gabriel's Real World Studios.
Holopainen described Auri's style as "rabbit hole music and celestial metal" with "influences from folk music, Celtic music, [and] soundtracks". Prog describes the band as prog folk.
The band's name is based on a female character from Patrick Rothfuss' The Kingkiller Chronicle:
Auri Tracks
Night 13
Auri
Night 13
Night 13
Desert Flower
Auri
Desert Flower
Desert Flower
The Space Between
Auri
The Space Between
The Space Between
