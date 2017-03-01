GualbertoEx-Smash. Born 3 July 1945
Gualberto
Gualberto Biography (Wikipedia)
Gualberto García Pérez is a musician regarded as a pioneer of the flamenco fusion, also called Andalusian rock.
I Feel Tired (When The Rain Ends, Rises The Sun)
Behind The Stars
