Rachel Zeffira
Rachel Zeffira Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachel Zeffira (born Rachel Santesso) is a Canadian soprano, composer and multi-instrumentalist currently based in London, England. She is also one half of the duo Cat's Eyes, the other being Faris Badwan of the Horrors.
Rachel Zeffira Tracks
Echoes In The Bone (feat. Rachel Zeffira)
Everything Is Recorded
Letters From Tokyo (Sayonara)
Rachel Zeffira
Break the Spell
Rachel Zeffira
Goodbye Divine
Rachel Zeffira
The Deserters
Rachel Zeffira
Here On In (Tom Furse Extrapolation)
Rachel Zeffira
Front Door
Rachel Zeffira
Here On In
Rachel Zeffira
To Here Knows When
Rachel Zeffira
Love You Anyway - 6Music Session 13/12/2012
Rachel Zeffira
Silver City Days (Live Session)
Rachel Zeffira
The Deserters (Live Session)
Rachel Zeffira
Deserters
Rachel Zeffira
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2013
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2013-06-28T06:35:46
