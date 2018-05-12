Kékélé
Kékélé Biography (Wikipedia)
Kekele was a band formed in 2000, composed of leading veteran African musicians, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. They played Congolese rumba in a revival style harkening back to the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, using acoustic guitars. Kekele seems to be dormant or defunct, having not released a recording since 2006 nor performed since (apparently) 2010.
Kékélé Tracks
Oyebi Bien
Oyebi Bien
Bebe Yaourt
Bebe Yaourt
Gina
Gina
Dido: Nyboma
Dido: Nyboma
Delalia
Delalia
Unknown piece
Unknown piece
