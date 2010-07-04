Julie Delpy (born 21 December 1969) is a French-American actress, film director, screenwriter, and singer-songwriter. She studied filmmaking at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and has directed, written, or acted in more than 30 films, including Europa Europa (1990), Voyager (1991), Three Colors: White (1993), The Before trilogy (1995, 2004, 2013), An American Werewolf in Paris (1997), and 2 Days in Paris (2007). She has been nominated for three César Awards, two Online Film Critics Society Awards, and two Academy Awards. After moving to the United States in 1990, she became an American citizen in 2001.