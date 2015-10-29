Alison Moyet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0521261.jpg
1961-06-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79feb79b-8f0d-4306-b30a-e28bd88c9323
Alison Moyet Biography (Wikipedia)
Geneviève Alison Jane Moyet (born 18 June 1961) is an English singer, songwriter and performer noted for her bluesy contralto voice. She came to prominence as half of the duo Yazoo (also known as Yaz), but has since mainly worked as a solo artist.
Her UK album sales have reached a certified 23 million, with over a million singles sold. All nine of her studio albums and three compilation albums have charted in the Top 30 UK Album Chart, with two of the albums reaching number one. She has also achieved nine Top 30 singles and five Top 10 hits in the UK Singles Chart. Her most recent album, her ninth, Other, was released 16 June 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alison Moyet Performances & Interviews
- Alison Moyet: "It was so surreal... I had Freddie Mercury and Roger Daltrey blowing kisses at me!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056b9cc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056b9cc.jpg2017-07-23T12:13:00.000ZAlison Moyet chats to Richard Bacon about her memories of Live Aid.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059gmnk
Alison Moyet: "It was so surreal... I had Freddie Mercury and Roger Daltrey blowing kisses at me!"
- Alison Moyet Live Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059gld5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059gld5.jpg2017-07-23T12:06:00.000ZAlison Moyet performs live for Richard Baconhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059gm80
Alison Moyet Live Session
- Alison Moyet: “I smashed my gold discs and burned all my stage outfits!”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055dnvl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p055dnvl.jpg2017-06-09T10:40:00.000ZAlison Moyet tells Jo about how she de-cluttered her attic and her life.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p055dn0c
Alison Moyet: “I smashed my gold discs and burned all my stage outfits!”
- Alison Moyet Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035k5ty.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p035k5ty.jpg2015-10-18T13:00:00.000ZAlison Moyet performed two stunning tracks live in the studiohttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p035k9r9
Alison Moyet Live in Session
- Alison Moyet Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g04mb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g04mb.jpg2013-09-01T14:56:00.000ZAlison Moyet performes two songs exclusively on Weekend Woganhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01g0660
Alison Moyet Live in Session
- Alison Moyet is inducted into the Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dlddj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01dlddj.jpg2013-08-04T20:00:00.000ZRadio 2 listener Thomas Ovens in Glasgow nominates Alison Moyet for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01dlddr
Alison Moyet is inducted into the Singers Hall of Fame
- Alison Moyet chats to Ryan Tubridyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01d8cjp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01d8cjp.jpg2013-07-25T12:05:00.000ZAlison Moyet joins Ryan Tubridy to talk about her latest album and tour.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01d8j10
Alison Moyet chats to Ryan Tubridy
- Alison Moyet - My 70shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bh9jy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01bh9jy.jpg2013-06-16T14:00:00.000ZAlison Moyet picks two tracks that marked the 70s for her.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01bh9k4
Alison Moyet - My 70s
- Alison Moyet is this week's Guest Lecturerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019pwq9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p019pwq9.jpg2013-05-30T23:00:00.000ZAlison Moyet remembers her school friend Vince Clarke, with whom she recorded Only You.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p019pwqr
Alison Moyet is this week's Guest Lecturer
Alison Moyet Tracks
Sort by
Is This Love?
Alison Moyet
Is This Love?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05212xf.jpglink
Is This Love?
Last played on
Love Resurrection
Alison Moyet
Love Resurrection
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05212xf.jpglink
Love Resurrection
Last played on
All Cried Out
Alison Moyet
All Cried Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05212xf.jpglink
All Cried Out
Last played on
Weak In The Presence Of Beauty
Alison Moyet
Weak In The Presence Of Beauty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05212xf.jpglink
Weak In The Presence Of Beauty
Last played on
Invisible
Alison Moyet
Invisible
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05212xf.jpglink
Invisible
Last played on
Upcoming Events
2
Feb
2019
Alison Moyet, Tears For Fears
Echo Arena, Liverpool, UK
3
Feb
2019
Alison Moyet, Tears For Fears
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, UK
4
Feb
2019
Alison Moyet, Tears For Fears
Brighton Centre, Brighton, UK
7
Feb
2019
Alison Moyet, Tears For Fears
Bournemouth International Centre (BIC), Bournemouth, UK
9
Feb
2019
Alison Moyet, Tears For Fears
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
Latest Alison Moyet News
Alison Moyet Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lauren Meets Bananarama
-
The time Bananarama actually kept Robert De Niro waiting...
-
Bananarama are back! But will there be new music for their upcoming tour?
-
Andy Bell Live in Session
-
Wonderful Peggy Seeger
-
Erasure - My 70s
-
Erasure performed live in Studio 6C for Weekend Wogan.
-
Kirsty MacColl enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Back to artist