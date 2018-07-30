Cape Philharmonic Orchestra
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra (CPO) is an orchestra based in Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa.
Concerto Grosso No. 1
Alfred Schnittke
