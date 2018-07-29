Toni IordacheRomani-Romanian lăutărească musician. Born 17 December 1948. Died February 1987
Toni Iordache
1948-12-17
Toni Iordache Biography (Wikipedia)
Toni Iordache (17 December 1942 – February 1988) was a Romani-Romanian lăutar and one of the most famous cimbalom (Romanian: ţambal) players in the world. He was nicknamed the God of the Cimbalom and Paganini of the cimbalom.
Hora and Breaza
Toni Iordache
Hora and Breaza
Hora and Breaza
Cantec Si Breaza Ca La Fantanele
Toni Iordache
Cantec Si Breaza Ca La Fantanele
Cantec Si Breaza Ca La Fantanele
Cantec De Ascultare Si Breaza
Toni Iordache
Cantec De Ascultare Si Breaza
Cantec De Ascultare Si Breaza
Doina Olteneasca
Toni Iordache
Doina Olteneasca
Doina Olteneasca
Sirba De La Medgidia
Toni Iordache
Sirba De La Medgidia
