Joe Gallardo, Trombone, Piano. Born 22 September 1939
Joe Gallardo
1939-09-22
Joe Gallardo Biography (Wikipedia)
Jose "Joe" Gallardo (bjorn September 22, 1939) is an American jazz musician and composer. He composed the title track of the Mongo Santamaria album Amanecer ("Dawn"), which won the 1978 Grammy Award for Best Latin Recording. Since the late 1970s, he has lived and worked in Germany.
Joe Gallardo Tracks
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen - Ein Deutsches Requiem Op.45
Johannes Brahms
Three Pieces for cello and piano (No 1 in E flat minor)
Nadia Boulanger
Unfinished sonata (1945)
Dmitri Shostakovich
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen (A German Requiem)
Joe Gallardo
Sonata no. 6 Op.136b for violin and piano
Mieczysław Weinberg
Sonata for Cello and Piano in G minor, Op 19 (feat. Nicolas Altstaedt & Joe Gallardo)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Two Pieces for Cello and Piano (feat. Nicolas Altstaedt & Joe Gallardo)
Anton Webern
Fantasiestucke, Op 73 (feat. Nicolas Altstaedt & Joe Gallardo)
Robert Schumann
Wie lieblich sind deine Wohnungen 4th movement
Johannes Brahms
