William KapellBorn 20 September 1922. Died 29 October 1953
William Kapell
1922-09-20
William Kapell Biography (Wikipedia)
William Kapell (September 20, 1922 – October 29, 1953) was an American pianist and recording artist, killed at the age of 31 in the crash of a commercial airliner returning from a concert tour in Australia.
William Kapell Tracks
Partita No 4 in D BWV 828, Menuet
Johann Sebastian Bach
Partita No 4 in D BWV 828, Menuet
Partita No 4 in D BWV 828, Menuet
