Lisa Michelle Scott-Lee (born 5 November 1975) is a Welsh singer. She is a graduate of the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts stage school. Scott-Lee is best known as being a member of pop group Steps who formed in 1997 before splitting in 2001, the band reformed in 2011 and have been touring since 2012. Scott-Lee signed a record deal with Mercury Records and launched a solo career in 2003 although her success was limited after the release her debut single "Lately", and was dropped after her second single. She released her debut solo album Never or Now in 2007 through Concept Records.