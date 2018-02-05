Włodek PawlikBorn 4 October 1958
Włodek Pawlik
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-10-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79f62bb5-59ed-4de1-85ca-487be30b33c1
Włodek Pawlik Biography (Wikipedia)
Włodek Pawlik, Włodzimierz Pawlik (born 4 October 1958 in Kielce) is a Polish composer and jazz pianist. On 26 January 2014, he became the first Polish jazz musician to receive a Grammy Award, having won in the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album category with his album Night in Calisia, recorded with Randy Brecker and the Kalisz Philharmonic Orchestra., released in the USA by Summit Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Włodek Pawlik Tracks
Sort by
Sonnet 33: Full many a glorious morning have I seen
Włodek Pawlik
Sonnet 33: Full many a glorious morning have I seen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonnet 33: Full many a glorious morning have I seen
Music Arranger
Choir
Last played on
Włodek Pawlik Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist