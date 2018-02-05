Włodek Pawlik, Włodzimierz Pawlik (born 4 October 1958 in Kielce) is a Polish composer and jazz pianist. On 26 January 2014, he became the first Polish jazz musician to receive a Grammy Award, having won in the Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album category with his album Night in Calisia, recorded with Randy Brecker and the Kalisz Philharmonic Orchestra., released in the USA by Summit Records.