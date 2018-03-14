Sopwith CamelFormed 1966. Disbanded 1972
Sopwith Camel
1966
Sopwith Camel Biography (Wikipedia)
Sopwith Camel was an American rock band associated with the San Francisco psychedelic rock scene of the mid 1960s.
