The RegentsDoo-wop group who originally performed "Barbara-Ann". Formed 1959
The Regents
1959
The Regents Biography (Wikipedia)
The Regents were an American doo-wop vocal group from New York, operating in the late 1950s and early 1960s.
They are best known for recording the hit "Barbara-Ann" in 1958, which was released in 1961 and reached No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. (It was covered by the Beach Boys in 1965 on their album, Beach Boys' Party!; this version when released as a single made No. 2.) The Regents also had a second chart hit with "Runaround", which hit No. 28 later in 1961.
The Regents Tracks
Runaround
Barbara Ann
Lonesome Boy
