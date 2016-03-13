Planetshakers
Planetshakers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79eee543-914e-4d4c-8872-3c1feac1406c
Planetshakers Biography (Wikipedia)
Planetshakers is the contemporary worship music band, a central part of Planetshakers Church in Melbourne, Australia.
With over 30 internationally acclaimed albums, the band tours annually to the US, UK, Europe, South Africa, Asia, South America, Australia and New Zealand and has seen a lot of success having been nominated for multiple Dove Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Planetshakers Tracks
Sort by
Your Name Brings Healing
Planetshakers
Your Name Brings Healing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Your Name Brings Healing
Last played on
Planetshakers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist