Port CitiesHalifax-based pop/rock band. Formed 2015
Port Cities
2015
Port Cities Biography (Wikipedia)
Port Cities is a Canadian band based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Formed in 2015, Port Cities is composed of Dylan Guthro, Breagh MacKinnon, and Carleton Stone —each already a singer/songwriter with an established solo career. The band signed with turtlemusik/Warner Music in 2016 and released its debut album in 2017.
Port Cities Tracks
Back To The Bottom
Back To The Bottom
Sound Of Your Voice
Sound Of Your Voice
On The Nights You Stay Home
On The Nights You Stay Home
Where Have You Been
Where Have You Been
