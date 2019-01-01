Michael RomeoBorn 6 March 1968
Michael Romeo
1968-03-06
Michael Romeo Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael James Romeo (born March 6, 1968) is an American guitarist and a founding member of the progressive metal group Symphony X. He is one of two members to appear on every Symphony X release (the other being Michael Pinnella).
Romeo was ranked #91 out of 100 Greatest Heavy Metal Guitarists of All Time by Guitar World.
