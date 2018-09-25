Joseph LoDuca is an American television and film score composer best known for his work writing television scores for the series Spartacus, Leverage, Hercules: The Legendary Journeys, Xena: Warrior Princess, Young Hercules, The Librarians TV series, American Gothic and Jack of All Trades. Originally an accomplished jazz guitarist in the Detroit (MI, USA) area, LoDuca frequently provides music for producer/director Sam Raimi, producer/director Dean Devlin and actor Bruce Campbell's films and series. Prior to his work on The Evil Dead, his first film, he released a jazz LP titled Glisten.

LoDuca's credits include 2 Primetime Emmy Awards, 11 Primetime Emmy Nominations, and “Most Performed Underscore” recognitions from ASCAP for four consecutive years. He garnered a César Award nomination; Meilleure Musique Écrite Pour Un Film (Best Music) and a Saturn Award nomination for the French international film Brotherhood of the Wolf, as well as being lauded as "Horror Film Composer of the Year" for his score to Army of Darkness.