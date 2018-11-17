Mac DavisUS country singer, songwriter & actor. Born 21 January 1942
Mac Davis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1942-01-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79e92ede-a055-4736-916c-5f0c771f5922
Mac Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Morris Mac Davis (born January 21, 1942) is a country music singer, songwriter, and actor, originally from Lubbock, Texas, who has enjoyed much crossover success. His early work writing for Elvis Presley produced the hits "Memories", "In the Ghetto", "Don't Cry Daddy", and "A Little Less Conversation". A subsequent solo career in the 1970s produced hits such as "Baby, Don't Get Hooked on Me". He also starred in his own variety show, a Broadway musical, and various films and TV shows.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mac Davis Performances & Interviews
Mac Davis Tracks
Sort by
Baby Don't Get Hooked On Me
Mac Davis
Baby Don't Get Hooked On Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby Don't Get Hooked On Me
Last played on
I Still Love You (You Still Love Me)
Mac Davis
I Still Love You (You Still Love Me)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Still Love You (You Still Love Me)
Last played on
Stop And Smell The Roses
Mac Davis
Stop And Smell The Roses
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05pbc4k.jpglink
Stop And Smell The Roses
Last played on
Texas In My Rear View Mirror
Mac Davis
Texas In My Rear View Mirror
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Texas In My Rear View Mirror
Last played on
It's Hard to be Humble
Mac Davis
It's Hard to be Humble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Hard to be Humble
Last played on
Patch Of Blue
Mac Davis
Patch Of Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Patch Of Blue
Last played on
In The Ghetto
Mac Davis
In The Ghetto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Ghetto
Last played on
Let's Keep it That Way
Mac Davis
Let's Keep it That Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let's Keep it That Way
Last played on
Dream Me Home
Mac Davis
Dream Me Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream Me Home
Last played on
Let Him Try
Mac Davis
Let Him Try
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Him Try
Last played on
Rodeo Clown
Mac Davis
Rodeo Clown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rodeo Clown
Last played on
HOOKED ON MUSIC
Mac Davis
HOOKED ON MUSIC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HOOKED ON MUSIC
Last played on
Rock And Roll I Gave You
Mac Davis
Rock And Roll I Gave You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock And Roll I Gave You
Last played on
A Little Less Conversation
Mac Davis
A Little Less Conversation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mac Davis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist