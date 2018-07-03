Jean-Pierre DrouetFrench percussionist and composer. Born 30 October 1935
Jean-Pierre Drouet
Jean-Pierre Drouet Biography
Jean-Pierre Drouet (born 30 October 1935) is a French multi-instrumentist percussionist and composer.
Born in Bordeaux, Drouet studied with René Leibowitz, Jean Barraqué and André Hodeir. In India, he deepened his knowledge of non-European instruments and music, such as the tabla and especially the tonbak (Persian drum) that he studied with Djamchid Chemirani [fr].
He is remarkable especially for the eclecticism and quantity of his musical production, as a performer and as a composer.
