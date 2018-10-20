"Sweet" Charles SherrellBorn 8 March 1943
"Sweet" Charles Sherrell
1943-03-08
"Sweet" Charles Sherrell (born Charles Emanuel Sherrell, March 8, 1943) is an American bassist known for recording and performing with James Brown.
