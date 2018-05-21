Eugenia Rich Zukerman (born September 25, 1944, Cambridge, MA) is an American flutist, writer, and journalist. An internationally renowned flute virtuoso, Mrs Zukerman has been performing with major orchestras and at major music festivals internationally for more than three decades. Since 1980 she has been the Classical Music Correspondent for CBS News Sunday Morning where she has profiled hundreds of artists. She is currently the Artistic Director of the lauded Bravo! Vail Valley Music Festival.