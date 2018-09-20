William Shimell
William Shimell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/79e38ce7-9bf5-41fe-903c-db8db1ac1283
William Shimell Tracks
Sort by
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Constant Lambert
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br44x.jpglink
Saraband (Summer's Last Will and Testament)
Last played on
Cantata On The Death Of The Emperor Joseph Ii Woo.87 For Soprano, Alto, Tenor,
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cantata On The Death Of The Emperor Joseph Ii Woo.87 For Soprano, Alto, Tenor,
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Cantata On The Death Of The Emperor Joseph Ii Woo.87 For Soprano, Alto, Tenor,
Orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Home From The Sea
William Shimell
Home From The Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erh3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-31T04:12:31
31
Aug
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 50
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1984: Prom 59 - Last Night of the Proms 1984
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqd9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-15T04:12:31
15
Sep
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 59 - Last Night of the Proms 1984
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist