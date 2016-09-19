Youn Sun NahBorn 28 August 1969
Youn Sun Nah
1969-08-28
Na Yoon-sun (Korean: 나윤선; born August 28, 1969), also known as Youn Sun Nah, is a South Korean jazz singer.
My favourite things
Richard Rodgers
Last played on
Same Girl
Randy Newman
Last played on
Early Rain
Youn Sun Nah
Last played on
Ariang
Youn Sun Nah
Last played on
Uncertain Weather
Youn Sun Nah
Last played on
