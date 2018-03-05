Fat MattressFormed 1968. Disbanded 1970
Fat Mattress
1968
Fat Mattress Biography (Wikipedia)
Fat Mattress were an English folk rock band that formed in Folkestone in 1968. Founded by guitarist and vocalist Noel Redding, during his time as bassist for The Jimi Hendrix Experience, and vocalist Neil Landon, the band was completed by multi-instrumentalist Jim Leverton and drummer Eric Dillon. The band released two albums – Fat Mattress and Fat Mattress II – before splitting up in 1970.
Fat Mattress Tracks
Mr Moonshine
Fat Mattress
Mr Moonshine
Mr Moonshine
Iridescent Butterfly
Fat Mattress
Iridescent Butterfly
Iridescent Butterfly
All Night Drinker
Fat Mattress
All Night Drinker
All Night Drinker
Magic Forest
Fat Mattress
Magic Forest
Magic Forest
