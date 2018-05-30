Willem Rebergen (born 12 September 1985), better known by his stage name Headhunterz, is a Dutch DJ and record producer. He also is a voice actor, dubbing for several movies and TV series.

He began his career in 2005, working on hardstyle music. He has performed at Qlimax, Defqon.1, Q-Base, inQontrol, Decibel and Hard Bass and has performed at electronic music festivals including Electric Daisy Carnival and Tomorrowland. Headhunterz released his work on Scantraxx through his own sub-label, Scantraxx Reloaded, but in 2013, he started his own record label, HARD with STYLE. He signed with North American electronic dance music label Ultra Music in 2013 and left his own label in 2015. As of June 2017, he has made his official return to the Hardstyle community at the Closing Ceremony of Defqon.1 Weekend Festival 2017. In 2018, Headhunterz and Wildstylez developed a brand new Hardstyle label called Art of Creation.