Night Terrors of 1927Formed 2012
Night Terrors of 1927
2012
Night Terrors of 1927 Biography (Wikipedia)
Night Terrors of 1927 was an American pop duo from Los Angeles, California, signed to Atlantic Records. The duo composed of Jarrod Gorbel (ex-front man for Brooklyn outfit The Honorary Title) and former Rilo Kiley guitarist Blake Sennett. In 2012 the two created Night Terrors. On May 5, 2017, the group's social media announced the band's end.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Night Terrors of 1927 Tracks
When You Were Mine
Night Terrors of 1927
When You Were Mine
When You Were Mine
